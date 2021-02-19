COVID-19 paid leave ending for CMPD officers before pandemic is over, some asking why

“City of Charlotte employees receive emergency paid leave benefits, sick leave benefits, and short-term disability benefits. Thus, in an event whereas an employee becomes ill and is unable to work due to COVID-19 or any other illness, the City of Charlotte offers a broad set of benefits for our employees designed to assist our employees during their illness or an illness of an immediate family member. In conjunction with City of Charlotte provided benefits, employee remain eligible for leave under the Family Medical Leave Act. The City of Charlotte continues to emphasize to our employees that if they are ill, they should remain home. We expect every employee to do their part by wearing a face mask, refraining from large gatherings, and maintaining a physical distance from others of at least six feet when possible.