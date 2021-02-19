COVID-19 cluster identified in Caldwell County Schools

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified in Caldwell County Schools, health leaders said Friday.
Caldwell County Health Department also confirmed another virus-related death.
“Since schools reopened for in-person instruction in August 2020, the Caldwell County School System has adhered to all safety protocols and procedures in screening students and staff, sanitizing facilities, wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer and washing hands, and requiring six-foot distancing as recommended by the state and the CDC,” county leaders said.
School district leaders check in daily with local health officials as more is learned about COVID-19.
The district also posts the number of positive cases in staff and students, which leaders say shows a trend of lower transmission within the school setting.
“The first reported cluster occurred this week and involves students’ participation in the varsity football program at South Caldwell High School,” county officials say.
A cluster is a minimum of five cases. Any student identified as a close contact has been notified, and the varsity football team will remain on quarantine through the health department’s recommended timeframe.
“Protecting the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps. “We’ve had strong preventive measures in place this year, and we will continue to monitor and implement safety procedures and protocols as student opportunities expand beyond the academic instruction.”
The COVID-19-related death was a person between the ages of 50 and 64, who reportedly had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
Winter weather has delayed delivery of vaccine to the state.
Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.
