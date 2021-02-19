CMPD officer recovering after breaking leg in 3 places during foot chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are asking for prayers as one of their officers is recovering after breaking his leg in three places during a foot chase.
CMPD says Officer Ben Powell was recently chasing an armed suspect involved in a shooting on foot in north Charlotte.
During the foot chase, Officer Powell jumped into a creek and broke his ankle/leg in three places.
Officials say Officer Powell has been serving the local community for three years and is scheduled for surgery on Monday.
“Ben epitomizes the sacrifice CMPD officers routinely deliver to keep our community safe,” a CMPD Facebook post read. “Please keep North Division Officer Ben Powell in your thoughts and prayers.”
