Clouds slowly fade ahead of quiet, cool weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s scattered showers have departed, but clouds remain and that will be the case through much the early afternoon hours. Skies should completely clear out overnight, so expect temperatures to fall from the upper 40s this afternoon to the mid 20s by Saturday morning.
While there will be a chill in the air both Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty sunshine both days of the weekend. Despite wall-to-wall sunshine high temperatures will remain below average in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.
Clouds will roll into the region Sunday afternoon in advance of Monday’s quick-moving rainmaker. A First Alert is in effect for Monday as the wet weather will likely inconvenience any morning travel and outdoor plans you may have. A few pockets of sleet and snow could move over the mountains, but this system more of a non-severe rainmaker than anything else.
We’ll clear out Monday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. We’ll embark on an unseasonable warm and mostly dry streak starting Tuesday with temperatures reaching or surpassing the 60° mark through Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
