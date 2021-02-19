2 charged after police officer witnesses shootout in Charlotte gas station parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer witnessed two young men get into a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station in Charlotte Wednesday night.
Shortly before 10:40 p.m., an officer was near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road when he heard gunshots. He quickly found the scene in the parking lot of a BP Gas Station where he witnessed the active exchange of gunfire between two men.
Seconds after the officer arrived, one of the men fled the scene in a vehicle, so the officer coordinated efforts with other officers to successfully stop the fleeing vehicle and detain the driver 21-year-old Antonio Springs. Officers say Springs was found to be uninjured despite his vehicle having been shot up nearly a dozen times.
Back at the initial scene, other officers requested MEDIC who transported the other man 19-year-old Jordan Lee Wilson to the hospital due to a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers, detectives and Crime Scene Search then began to conduct the investigation and collect multiple shell casings and other physical evidence.
Springs was found to be in possession of a gun and drugs. Wilson was also found to be in possession of a gun, which officers determined was stolen.
Detectives determined Wilson was the primary aggressor so once Wilson is released from the hospital, he will be served arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and damage to property.
Springs has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into this case is active an ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
