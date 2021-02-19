Carolina Panthers to release veteran safety Tre Boston, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are set to release starting safety Tre Boston, cutting ties with yet another defensive veteran, reports say.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Panthers have informed Boston Friday that they are releasing him. He had two years remaining on a three-year contract signed last March.
The veteran safety had 95 tackles, an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries last season.
Boston ranks fourth among NFL safeties with 14 interceptions since 2016. He’s tied for fifth among all Panthers safeties with seven career interceptions in Carolina and ranks fourth among all Panthers safeties with 74 games played in Carolina.
The 28-year-old defensive back was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played three seasons before two one-year stints with the Chargers and Cardinals respectively. He then returned to Carolina, signing with the Panthers in 2019 and resigning with the team in 2020.
Boston played four seasons of college football at The University of North Carolina, totaling 282 tackles and 13 interceptions.
Earlier this week, the Panthers released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short.
