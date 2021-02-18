VACCINE TEAM: If canceled, when will my rescheduled vaccine appointment be?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday’s winter storm has forced COVID-19 vaccinations to be delayed across the area and across the state,
However, health officials say they still plan to honor those appointments that have been made.
The Vaccine Team is on your side helping you ease any anxiety you might have if your appointment has been postponed.
A question has been asked: How will I know when my rescheduled vaccine appointment will be?
Here’s the answer.
Your health care provider will be reaching out to you for a new date and time.
So make sure you have your phone or email close by.
As a reminder, if your appointment has been set, you are guaranteed to get your dose of the vaccine.
Because of the weather, you’ll just have to wait a little longer for it.
You can send us your vaccine questions online or in an email to VaccineTeam@wbtv.com.
Plus, explore some of the questions we’ve already answered. Download our app on your Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon Fire.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.