Two people rescued from duplex fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were rescued from a house fire in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Branch Hill Circle off Old Concord Road, closing the road for a time. Officials say two people were rescued from the home and taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries. Four adults and three dogs were displaced in total.
Fire investigators say the fire was accidental and due to unattended cooking.
It took 23 firefighters just under 20 minutes to control the fire.
The displaced residents are staying with family. Officials say the family did not have working smoke alarms in the home.
“Make sure you have a working smoke alarm in the home. Fortunately, they did not have working smoke alarms in the home and everyone got out safely,” firefighters said. “Firefighters’ quick actions saved two lives this morning.”
