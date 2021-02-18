Two killed in head-on collision in Catawba County

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Catawba County, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.
Troopers say 19-year-old Caroline Elizabeth Ervin and 53-year-old Bradley Joseph Koepnick died at the scene.
The crash happened just before noon on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road.
Officers say a 2010 Ford Mustang, driven by Koepnick, crossed the centerline in a curve, and collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Ervin.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.