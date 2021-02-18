Spending A Day In Uptown: Food and drink recommendations by Taste Carolina

By Callie Presley | February 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 2:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever wanted to spend a day in Uptown Charlotte, but you weren’t sure where to eat or where to grab a drink? Well, we found a solution to your problem. Taste Carolina usually gives tours of restaurants in Uptown. Now, they’re helping you find the best appetizer, dinner, and drinks when you decide to spend a day in the QC. Johnny Wright is the Tour Guide Extraordinaire for Taste Carolina. Lesley Stracks-Mullem is the owner. They joined us on QC@3 with a few recommendations.

Food and drink recommendations by Taste Carolina:

Appetizers:

Dinner:

  • Stop by Fin & Fino for a tasty bite! Johnny says they are very creative with their food and drinks. He says the staff is also very friendly.

Cocktails:

  • Sit back, relax, and grab a drink at The Cotton Room. Johnny tells us they serve the best Old Fashion in the city.

Dessert:

  • Indulge your sweet tooth at Crave Dessert Bar. Lesley says this spot specializes in delicious desserts, drinks, and dessert drinks!

Find more information on Taste Carolina:https://www.tastecarolina.net/

