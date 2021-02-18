Spending A Day In Uptown: Food and drink recommendations by Taste Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever wanted to spend a day in Uptown Charlotte, but you weren’t sure where to eat or where to grab a drink? Well, we found a solution to your problem. Taste Carolina usually gives tours of restaurants in Uptown. Now, they’re helping you find the best appetizer, dinner, and drinks when you decide to spend a day in the QC. Johnny Wright is the Tour Guide Extraordinaire for Taste Carolina. Lesley Stracks-Mullem is the owner. They joined us on QC@3 with a few recommendations.