Spending A Day In Uptown: Food and drink recommendations by Taste Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever wanted to spend a day in Uptown Charlotte, but you weren’t sure where to eat or where to grab a drink? Well, we found a solution to your problem. Taste Carolina usually gives tours of restaurants in Uptown. Now, they’re helping you find the best appetizer, dinner, and drinks when you decide to spend a day in the QC. Johnny Wright is the Tour Guide Extraordinaire for Taste Carolina. Lesley Stracks-Mullem is the owner. They joined us on QC@3 with a few recommendations.
Food and drink recommendations by Taste Carolina:
Appetizers:
- Visit 7th Street Public Market and check out Orrman’s Cheese Shop. Pick up a cheese board for two and pair it with wine from Assorted Table Wine Shoppe.
- Another place to grab an appetizer is The Cellar at Duckworth’s. Johnny tells us this place is a hidden gem. He also recommends grabbing a craft cocktail while you’re there.
Dinner:
- Stop by Fin & Fino for a tasty bite! Johnny says they are very creative with their food and drinks. He says the staff is also very friendly.
Cocktails:
- Sit back, relax, and grab a drink at The Cotton Room. Johnny tells us they serve the best Old Fashion in the city.
Dessert:
- Indulge your sweet tooth at Crave Dessert Bar. Lesley says this spot specializes in delicious desserts, drinks, and dessert drinks!
Find more information on Taste Carolina:https://www.tastecarolina.net/
