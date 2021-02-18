Shelby and Crest scrimmage in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - We are 9 days away from the start of the spring football season for North Carolina public schools and to prepare for the season, two rivals met for a scrimmage.
Shelby and Crest met in Boiling Springs in what will be their only meeting during this spring season. It will be the first time this rivalry will not be played in the regular season since 1968.
The spring season is only 7 games pretty much consisting of conference games.
In another mean pandemic twist, no fans were allowed in Bryson Stadium for the scrimmage.
The lack of fans didn’t take away from the spirit of the players as it got “a little emotional” at times, but both teams got in some quality work.
Here are a few highlights from the scrimmage.
