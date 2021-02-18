Scentsy bringing 200 jobs to York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Scentsy, a distributor of wickless candle warmers and other scented products, will bring more than 200 jobs to York County, according to a release from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office.
The company will establish operations in Rock Hill at 2104 Williams Industrial Boulevard, and is expected to be operational by midsummer 2021.
The move represents an investment of more than $6 million.
“We welcome Scentsy to South Carolina and celebrate the company’s decision to invest and create more than 200 new jobs in York County. Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments to the Palmetto State,” McMaster said in the release.
“We believe that all of our consultants, employees and customers are part of the Scentsy family, and we are so excited to add this community to our family,” Scentsy President Dan Orchard added.
People interested in joining the Scentsy team should visit the company’s careers website for more information
