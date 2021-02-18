Man killed in shooting at south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a shooting late Wednesday night has been identified by police as 22-year-old Joshua Bennet Fleming.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the Sharon Crossing Apartments on El Verano Circle, which is just off South Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Fleming, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Fleming knew the shooter and that no other suspects are being sought.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Fleming’s family has been notified of his death.
