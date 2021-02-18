One man dead, another arrested after shots fired at Rowan deputies following chase

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead and another was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that involved shots being fired at deputies in Rowan County Wednesday evening.
The incident began when deputies say they got word that a wanted person was going to be at a home on Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury. There, deputies saw two people in masks leave the home and drive off in a pickup truck.
Deputies said one of the two people matched the general description of the wanted suspect.
Officers followed the truck down a few streets before it wrecked near the Olive Garden on Klumac Road. With a flattened tire, the truck continued on toward the southbound ramp of I-85 and made a rolling stop.
Deputies say the passenger, identified Thursday as 28-year-old James Edward Coe, got out of the truck and fired a long gun at the pursuing officers. One patrol vehicle was struck approximately three times in the front passenger window and door.
Two deputies returned fire at Coe, who they say took off into a wooded area while continuing to shoot at the deputies.
With the help of the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a perimeter was established between the area of West Ritchie Road and the I-85 ramp.
Officers then heard a single gunshot inside the perimeter area and found Coe dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the perimeter. A firearm was also recovered.
The driver of the truck, identified as 23-year-old Devin Alexander Cornwell, was apprehended without incident. He is charged with felony fleeing to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. His bond was set at $6,000.
Deputies say Coe had outstanding warrants related to a Feb. 1 police chase in Rockwell for felony fleeing to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, no operator’s license, driving right of center, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Coe was also wanted in the State of Virginia for failure to appear on a robbery charge. At the time of the Rowan County incident where he lost his life, he was out on bond for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have been contacted about the incident. The SBI will conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.
The deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.