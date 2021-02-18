North Carolina foothills bracing ahead of storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That wintery storm we’ve been telling you about for days is finally set to reach our area Wednesday night.
It brings with it freezing rain which could develop into dangerous ice. The closer you are to higher elevations, the more you might be affected by it.
At Killian’s Hardware in Hickory, they were busy packing away the lawnmowers.
No need for them for a few months. The one thing people were looking for and were lining up for was propane.
“Picking up a gas can and filling up my propane tank,” said John Lange.
Propane. It’s a cheap energy source used to heat homes and it’s readily available.
“It cuts off instead of constantly staying on after it’s warm,” said a hardware employee.
A steady stream of customers has been flooding in all day.
“It gets a little crazy real quick.” spouted Whitney Kirby who works at Killian’s.
But they weren’t looking for snow shovels or sleds. They were looking for salt, and plenty of it.
“A couple of hundred bags easily,” said Kirby.
And the folks here were happy to sell it. Whatever was left.
“Almost sold out of it honestly,” according to employees at the store.
The reason for the rush is that the signs of what was coming were everywhere.
“The threat of black ice,” a DOT worker told us.
De-icing trucks from the mountains to the metro laying down brine in hope of keeping drivers on the roadways and not off them.
So the pilgrimage continued as supplies were gobbled up by the truckload.
Whitney Kirby said people are worried.
“I think that people are really worried about the ice and losing power. So not just the roads but losing power this time,” she said.
And if the power does go out, you need a plan.
“Usually I fill up my bathtub with water, I have a 50-gallon drum to flush the toilets, take a bath in,” said Lange
But workers tell WBTV it’s the emergency cases that come in that hit home. Like a man from Winston looking for a heater to keep his special needs son warm tonight.
“He has a son who is disabled so he was very worried about losing power and not sure what to do in that circumstance,” he said”
That man made the drive from Winston to get one of the last space heaters in the area, so his son will be warm tonight.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.