N.C. man faces up to 25 years in prison on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden

The indictment charges Reeves with making a threat against the President of the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine; two counts of interstate communications with intent to injure, which carry a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count; and influencing a federal official by threat, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.