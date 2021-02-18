Man accused of repeatedly beating, sexually assaulting woman held captive for weekend in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of repeatedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman he was allegedly holding captive in a home on Valentine’s Day weekend in Lincoln County. He’s jailed under a $60,000 bond.
The man is facing a number of charges including sexual assault and kidnapping in connection with the incident.
On Feb. 15, Lincoln County deputies were dispatched to a home on Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton after a woman ran to a home and asked someone to call 911 because she was being held against her will. She remained with the caller until officers arrived on the scene.
The victim told deputies that she had gone to the home of Randy Rinck, Sr. on Barsdale Lane Saturday night to visit.
While together she told officers she and Rinck went riding around and during that time Rinck began drinking alcohol and started allegedly assaulting the victim. When they returned to the residence Rinck allegedly threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave.
Deputies say he reportedly continued to assault her during the weekend which resulted in two black eyes and small cuts on her body. During the assaults, deputies say a sexual offense occurred.
The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house on Monday where law enforcement was contacted, officials say.
Investigators charged 61-year-old Randy Rinck, Sr. with first degree kidnapping, first degree sex offense, felony restraint, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
Rinck was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
