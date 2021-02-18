SC governor signs abortion ban; Planned Parenthood sues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WIS) - South Carolina’s governor on Thursday signed a law banning most abortions, one of his top priorities since he took office more than four years ago.
Planned Parenthood immediately sued, effectively preventing the measure from taking effect.
Planned Parenthood says South Carolina’s ban is unconstitutional, and cites its previous challenges to similar abortion bans in about a dozen other states.
Attorney General Alan Wilson quickly issued a statement saying he’s ready for a court battle.
“My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life,” he said.
The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster.
“There’s a lot of happy hearts beating across South Carolina right now,” McMaster said during a signing ceremony at the statehouse attended by lawmakers who made the bill a reality.
The bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, if there is a fetal anomaly, or if the mother’s life is in danger.
The bill would not punish a pregnant woman for getting an illegal abortion, but the person who performed the abortion could be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years and fined $10,000 if found guilty.
A dozen states passed similar measures before South Carolina. All of them are tied up in lawsuits.
Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently allows abortion.
Supporters of restrictive abortion laws are trying to get the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court in the hopes that — with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump — the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.
