Little Mama’s Cheesecake Recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Little Mama’s Italian in SouthPark offers some Italian classics. But what’s a good dinner…without dessert? They let QC Morning in the kitchen to learn how to make a cheesecake that is sure to impress your friends! And we’ve added the recipe below
Cheesecake Yield= 1 -10″ cheesecake
Ingredients:
- Cream cheese (room temperature) 3 pounds
- Sour cream 3 cups
- Sugar 3cups
- Lemon juice 1/4 cups
- Vanilla paste 1 TBSP
- Eggs 15 each
- Graham cracker 2 cups
- Melted Butter 6oz
Instructions:
- Mix the cream cheese in a stand mixer with a paddle till smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl periodically
- Add the sour cream and vanilla paste mix till smooth, then add in the sugar. Mix till combined
- Gradually add your eggs and mix till smooth
- Add lemon juice
- Combine the melted butter and graham cracker together and pressed into the springform pan, pour the cheesecake batter on top, and bake at 250F for 2-2 1/2 hours. The cheesecake should be slightly jiggly when it’s done
Cherry Compote
Ingredients:
- Black cherries 1 pound
- Sugar 1 cups
- Orange zest/juiced 1 each
- Lemon juice 1/8th cup
- Salt 1/2 tsp
- Vanilla extract 1 tsp
- Cornstarch 1/8 cups
- Water 1 cup
Instructions:
- Make a slurry with 1 cup of water and the cornstarch and set it aside
- Add everything else to a pot and bring to a boil
- Slowly stream in the slurry while constantly stirring the cherries
- Cook for 5-10mins, let cool before serving
