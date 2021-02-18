Little Mama’s Cheesecake Recipe

By Callie Presley | February 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 2:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Little Mama’s Italian in SouthPark offers some Italian classics. But what’s a good dinner…without dessert? They let QC Morning in the kitchen to learn how to make a cheesecake that is sure to impress your friends! And we’ve added the recipe below

Cheesecake Yield= 1 -10″ cheesecake

Ingredients:

  • Cream cheese (room temperature) 3 pounds
  • Sour cream 3 cups
  • Sugar 3cups
  • Lemon juice 1/4 cups
  • Vanilla paste 1 TBSP
  • Eggs 15 each
  • Graham cracker 2 cups
  • Melted Butter 6oz

Instructions:

  • Mix the cream cheese in a stand mixer with a paddle till smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl periodically
  • Add the sour cream and vanilla paste mix till smooth, then add in the sugar. Mix till combined
  • Gradually add your eggs and mix till smooth
  • Add lemon juice
  • Combine the melted butter and graham cracker together and pressed into the springform pan, pour the cheesecake batter on top, and bake at 250F for 2-2 1/2 hours. The cheesecake should be slightly jiggly when it’s done

Cherry Compote

Ingredients:

  • Black cherries 1 pound
  • Sugar 1 cups
  • Orange zest/juiced 1 each
  • Lemon juice 1/8th cup
  • Salt 1/2 tsp
  • Vanilla extract 1 tsp
  • Cornstarch 1/8 cups
  • Water 1 cup

Instructions:

  • Make a slurry with 1 cup of water and the cornstarch and set it aside
  • Add everything else to a pot and bring to a boil
  • Slowly stream in the slurry while constantly stirring the cherries
  • Cook for 5-10mins, let cool before serving

Find Little Mama’s FULL menu: https://littlemamasitalian.com/

