Legislators push to increase 100-person capacity limit at high school sporting events
By WBTV Web Staff | February 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:22 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A bill is being introduced to increase capacity at outdoor high school sporting events in North Carolina, which could allow parents to watch their children compete during the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper’s current executive order allows up to 100 fans at outdoor high school sporting events. Because of the executive order implemented over COVID-19, many families are unable to watch children play at high school games. The 100-person limit was set to comply with state executive orders for mass gatherings.

Sens. Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell), and Danny Britt (R-Robeson) introduced Senate Bill 116 Thursday to change the 100-person capacity limit. The bill would allow outdoor high school sporting facilities to be filled to 40-percent capacity.

“Sen. Johnson pointed to Cuthbertson High School in Union County. Its football stands can hold 2,976 people, yet Gov. Cooper’s restriction only allows for 100 people, or 3% capacity,” a press release states.

Senators say they’ve received complaints from parents over not being able to watch children play sports.

Legislators sent Cooper the following letter Thursday, asking him to amend the executive order and increase capacity at high school sporting events.

“Dear Governor Cooper, We write to request that you amend your executive orders to increase the number of attendees permitted at outdoor sporting events, specifically for high school athletics. Our constituents have been contacting us with the reasonable and legitimate complaint that they cannot watch their children play sports under the existing rules even though there is plenty of room to do so safely. Your December 8, 2020 Executive Order 181 allows only 100 people at large outdoor high school football fields. That restriction does not seem appropriate to us. The end result is parents and close family members cannot see their loved ones compete even though there is ample outdoor space for proper social distancing. We request that you update your executive order to allow outdoor sports complexes to operate under a percentage capacity restriction, not a 100-person maximum. Thank you for your consideration.

Nearly 39,000 people have signed an online petition asking Cooper to change the guidelines for mass gatherings at high school athletic events. It’s not just a challenge for the parents, but for players too.

Legislators say they will advance their bill if necessary.

