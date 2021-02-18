CMS monitoring weather condition, other local schools make decision to close Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With wintry weather moving in, roads, bridges and overpasses could be slick with ice.
Thursday calls for freezing rain, sleet and ice for the majority of the WBTV viewing area.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area, including Mecklenburg.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday evening as wintry mix consisting of mostly freezing rain and sleet will impact communities mainly north of I-85.
- Freezing rain could create icy spots on surfaces and roadways. Some trees and power lines could also be impacted where temperatures fall to 32° or below throughout the day.
- Heavy pockets of scattered rain will also spread across the area through the day, albeit mainly south of I-85. Continuous downpours will leave some areas vulnerable to flash flooding through Friday morning.
Many schools in the area have decided to use Thursday as a remote learning day.
As for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, officials say they are monitoring the weather and that no decision on school has been made.
“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is monitoring the weather situation in our area. At this time, no decision has been made to change from our current plan for tomorrow (Feb. 18),” the district said in a press release. “Should it become clear that weather will have an adverse impact on our ability to operate safely as planned, we will communicate the resulting decision as soon as possible.”
Other districts and schools have already made the decision:
- Alleghany County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Am Renaissance School: Closed
- Ashe County Schools: Closed
- Avery County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Burke County Public Schools: Closed (Optional Teacher Work Day)
- Cabarrus Charter Upper School: Virtual Learning
- Cabarrus County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Caldwell Co Schools Wraparound Programs: Closed
- Caldwell County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Cleveland County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Gaston College: Virtual Learning
- Gaston County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Iredell Statesville Schools: Virtual Learning
- Kannapolis City Schools: Virtual Learning
- Lincoln Charter Denver: Virtual Learning
- Lincoln Charter Lincoln: Virtual Learning
- Lincoln County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Livingstone College: Virtual Learning
- McDowell County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Millersville Chr Academy: Closed
- Mitchell Community College Mooresville: Closed
- Mitchell Community College Statesville: Closed
- Mitchell County Schools: Virtual Learning
- Newton Conover City Schools: Virtual Learning
- Piedmont Community Charter School: Virtual Learning
- Ridgeview Charter School: Virtual Learning
- Rockwell Christian School: Closed
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Virtual Learning
- Rutherford County Schools: Virtual Learning (Optional Teacher Work Day)
- St Stephens LS Hickory: Closed
- Stanly Community College: Opening Late 2 hours
- Victory Christ Academy: Closed
- Western Piedmont Community College: Closed
- SouthLake Christian Academy: Closed
- Wilkes County Schools: Closed
- Watauga County Schools: Closed
- Lancaster County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
