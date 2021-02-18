CMPD searching for armed victim after apartment shooting leads to SWAT response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team has finished their search for an armed suspect wanted in connection with a shooting this morning near the 700 block of Governor Morrison Street, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Management from apartments located at the address had learned from Kannapolis Police Department a missing person may have been inside one of the apartments. A representative from management was conducting a welfare check when someone inside fired a weapon and hit the victim.
The victim did not require medical treatment and was able to get to a safe location.
CMPD arrived just after 10 a.m. They were unable to determine if the suspect was still inside the residence, so they nearby residents. The CMPD’s SWAT Team responded to help search for the armed suspect. At the conclusion of the search, it was determined the suspect was no longer in the residence, and the area was deemed safe.
Detectives are actively investigating this case and are asking anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
