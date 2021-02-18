Charlotte Knights will start their season April 6th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After not having a season in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Charlotte Knights are schedule to get back on the diamond on April 6th as they start the 2021 season.
Their first home game at Truist Field will be April 13th as they will host old rival Durham.
The Knights will play in a new division of Triple-A baseball this season as they are now a part of the East League under Major League Baseball’s Player Development License.
The now Southeast Division will consist of old rivals Durham, Norfolk, and Gwinnett. The new additions include Jacksonville, Memphis, and Nashville.
Those will be the only teams the Knights play in this 142 game season. This will cut down on the amount of travel for minor league teams in this time of the pandemic. Games will only be played Tuesdays through Sundays with Monday serving a day off.
Charlotte will start the season on April 6th with a 6 game series at Jacksonville.
The Knights will be at home for the 4th of July as they will host Norfolk.
Fans will be allowed to attend Knights home games, but the team is still working with health officials to come up with the amount of fans that will be allowed into Truist Field.
