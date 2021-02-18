911 call released of moment Gastonia police shot 33-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police released a 911 call from the night a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed by police in Gastonia.
Shae Estelle Jone was shot by police just after midnight on Feb. 8. She died from her injuries a day later.
Police say the incident happened off Mountain Avenue in Gastonia. Police say officers responded to the area for an overdose call, and encountered a woman armed with a gun inside the home.
In the recording, police told the woman to put down her gun.
“Put that thing down right now. I’m going to shoot you,” police said.
The woman refused.
You can also hear a man tell police the woman has a brain disease and is disabled.
Officers then fired shots.
“Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” a man is heard screaming.
The man asked to respond to their home because of a call about an overdose.
**Warning: Audio on the following call may be disturbing**
Police say the officer shot Jones, who was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. That afternoon. officials said Jones was in critical but stable condition.
Her sister, Ashley, previously told WBTV that Shae Jones had severe brain swelling and spinal cord damage.
“We just don’t understand how this could have happened,” Ashley said.
The officer involved, identified as Officer K. Solano-Garita, was placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure.
“The Gastonia Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate but parallel administrative investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed,” police say. The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
A memorial was held on Wednesday for Jones.
The family says they haven’t heard from police or the State Bureau of Investigation since she was shot, or since she later died in the hospital.
WBTV spoke with the family off-camera as they released balloons in Gastonia.
They say they miss the 33-year-old and wanted to take a moment tonight to remember her.
