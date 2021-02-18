Brown Butter Hamantashen recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A scratch deli in Charlotte is getting ready for an upcoming Jewish Holiday. Chef Rob Clement is the Head Mensch at Meshugganah Charlotte and he just added someone new to the team, Hannah Woociker, the Babka Queen. They joined us on QC@3 to talk about this upcoming holiday and Hannah showed us how to make a delicious treat made to eat on this special day.
Brown Butter HamantashenYield: 18-22 Cookies Time: 2 ½ – 3 hours
- 1 ½ tsp Baking Powder
- ¾ tsp Salt
- 4 cups All-purpose Flour
- *1 cup Brown Butter (room temperature)
- 1 cup Sugar
- 3 eggs
- Suggested Fillings, strawberry or apricot preserves, Hershey Kisses.
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients; baking powder, salt, flour, and set aside.
- In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the brown butter for 1min. Add the sugar and cream until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, scraping the sides down with a spatula after each egg to help it incorporate correctly.
- Next, mix in the dry ingredients until all is incorporated and a dough is formed. Divide the dough into 2 masses and press into a disk shape. Wrap in plastic wrap and allow to chill in the fridge for an hour (can be kept in the fridge for up to 5 days). When ready to roll out, pull the dough from the fridge and allow to soften at room temp for 15 min.
- Lightly flour a clean work surface and turn the dough out onto the surface.Using a rolling pin, roll dough out to an even ¼-inch-thick sheet.
- Use a 3¾-inch round cookie cutter or the rim of a glass to punch circles in the dough. Pull the scraps away from the circles and set them aside to be rerolled once. Using a tablespoon or a small scoop, portion 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into the center of each circle. Fold in the dough from three sides and press the edges together to seal, leaving a small opening over the filling. When all of the cookies are shaped, place them 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. (this dough can dry out quickly, if you have trouble pinching the sides, have some melted butter nearby to assist in getting those corners closed up.)
- Refrigerate cookies for 30 min.
- Bake the cookies until lightly browned on the bottom and just set throughout, 18-22 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool on the baking sheet before enjoying!
*Brown Butter– Add butter to a medium saucepan, on medium heat. Stir the butter the entire time to keep it moving. Once melted, the butter will begin to foam and sizzle around the edges. Keep stirring. In about 5-8 minutes from when you started (depending on the amount of butter you used), the butter will turn golden brown. Some foam will subside and the milk solids at the bottom of the pan will be toasty brown.
Find more delicious treats: https://meshugganah.com/
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.