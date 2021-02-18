Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. to allowing early prescription refills due to weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In response to the winter storm affecting North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is allowing early prescription refills. This action is in effect for the entire state under a state of emergency declared today by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Effective immediately, early prescription refills are available to customers in all 100 North Carolina counties until Gov. Cooper ends the state of emergency declaration. This policy also applies to Blue Cross NC members in other states of emergency, outside of the state, connected to this winter storm.
“All North Carolinians should focus on protecting themselves and their families, without added stress,” said Blue Cross NC President and CEO Dr. Tunde Sotunde. “The procedures we have initiated will help our customers get the medications they need during and after the winter storm.”
Members with questions about their coverage may log in to their self-service portal at blueconnectnc.com to send a secure message or contact the customer service number on the back of their Blue Cross NC ID card.
As the winter storm impacts the state, Blue Cross NC will continue to update customers through the company’s social media channels.
