Vaccine clinics in the Carolinas postponed due to inclement weather and shipping delays across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Inclement weather across the country has delayed shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to many counties in the Carolinas. As a result, several vaccine clinics scheduled for the next few days have been postponed.
The Gaston County Health Department planned to administer roughly 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people on Wednesday. Communications Director for the County, Adam Gaub, says the county did not receive its expected doses of the vaccine due to inclement weather across the country.
County leaders decided to postpone Wednesday’s first-dose clinic to next Friday, Feb. 26.
“We decided that next Friday was a better solution because we didn’t want to reschedule people twice, so we felt much more comfortable rescheduling for next Friday so that we would have the doses on hand by that point,” Gaub explained.
Anyone who had an appointment for Wednesday will not lose their place to get the vaccine. The appointment will be held at the same time at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market, just next Friday.
“We want to re-emphasize to folks that like they’re not losing their spot, we’re just having a bump on back a week or so,” Gaub said.
Gaub says vaccine shipping delays will not affect the county’s second dose clinic that is scheduled for this Friday. They also do not believe the delays will affect allotments scheduled for next week.
Rowan County Public Health is postponing its first-dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, to next Tuesday, Feb. 23. Amy Smith with Rowan County’s Health Department says the decision was made because they were unsure of vaccine shipment delays and were concerned with inclement weather locally.
“The more that emergency services looked at the radar, the more notifications we got,” Smith said. “Especially with the population that we’re working with right now, we just don’t want to put people’s health at risk or put them in harm’s way.”
Appointments booked for Thursday will be moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23. If a patient cannot make the same time slot on Tuesday, they should call 980-432-1800 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22321-covid-19-vaccine-1st-dose-appointments-rescheduled-date-registration-141308183581.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department is rescheduling first and second dose appointments on Thursday, Feb. 18. A county spokesperson says patients with an appointment do not need to contact public health or StarMed. Instead, the county will notify them directly about rescheduling.
The Alexander County Health Department did not receive its first-dose allotments for this week due to weather. Because of the delay, the health department is postponing vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. County leaders say they will be moved to next Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 26, respectively.
Second-dose appointments that were scheduled for Thursday are being moved to Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather locally. The clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.
Avery County reports its allotments of first-dose vaccinations did not get delivered due to inclement weather in Texas. The first-dose clinic scheduled for Saturday will be postponed to Friday, February 26. Thursday’s second-dose clinic in Avery County has been canceled due to inclement weather. Those with appointments for the second-dose clinic are encouraged to go to Friday’s clinic.
In South Carolina, Lancaster County is rescheduling the following appointments:
- Wednesday appointments will now be on Monday, 2/22;
- Thursday appointments will now be on Tuesday, 2/23;
- Friday appointments will be on Wednesday, 2/24.
