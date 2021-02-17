Suspects charged in killings of 17-year-old and 18-year-old in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged with murder in the January killings of a 17-year-old and 18-year-old in Rock Hill.
Officers say 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster were found shot the evening of January 23 outside of a home on Byars Street. They were taken to the hospital where they died, according to Rock Hill Police.
Wednesday, police announced 18-year-old Jon’tarius Reid and 18-year-old Kelvin Barnette Jr. were developed as suspects in the case. The two were taken into custody and each charged with two counts of murder.
Friday, 17-year-old John’quavius Kelly was issued warrants for two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. Kelly is being charged as an adult for these crimes. He was arrested on unrelated drug charges.
Kelly was detained in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice on unrelated charges, and transported Friday to the Rock Hill Law Center and served with his warrants.
A potential motive in the killings was not provided.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
Later on January 23, York County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was found shot at a home on McShae Road near Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. He later died at the hospital.
He was identified as 19-year-old Paul Harts.
