Retired Army veteran feeds truckers stranded on I-20 near Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Travel is resuming slowly on I-20 west into Vicksburg where traffic was shut down. The roadway is now open with traffic moving slowly.
It’s been tough since the snow for drivers but more so for truckers stopped in Vicksburg.
Meanwhile, one Clinton woman stepped up to make sure the truckers had meals while they waited. Some of the tractor trailer drivers have been on the roadside since Monday.
Evelyn Fletcher, a retired U.S. Army veteran, heard about the stranded truckers and organized a plan to feed them.
She cooked 65 meals at her home Monday to feed them and families in nearby Clinton hotels.
“Just show people who God is outside the four walls of the church because we go to church,” said Fletcher. “We fellowship, but what good is it if we’re not helping our fellow man and woman?”
After posting on Facebook about cooking the meals, delivery drivers contacted Fletcher and took the food to the truckers. Tuesday she partnered with T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering in Clinton.
The owners reached out to her to help provide a shrimp plate, gumbo and water.
Tracy Spivey and her husband drove their truck up and down I-20 in Clinton to deliver the meals Monday and Tuesday.
“Their reaction was our country is not as divided as people think it is. It was all different races,” said Spivey. “The Bible says if we bless others, God will bless us.”
Molly Kate Adams’s family owns T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering. They cooked the seafood dishes Tuesday and packed them with water for a second day of food deliveries.
“We just wanted to help the community out,” said Adams. “Some businesses still struggling because of COVID. They don’t really have the extra food, but if you can it’s nice. If you can it’s nice to help out but if you can’t people understand that.”
Tow trucks are removing those stranded 18 wheelers in Vicksburg. It is expected to take several hours.
