N.C. mountains prep for ice, hope for snow

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - As forecasters warn of an impending ice storm across the mountains and foothills, power crews and road crews Wednesday made sure their trucks were loaded.
Chain saws were a major item to have on hand, said officials, after predictions of as much as half an inch of ice could come.
That would put enough weight on many trees to cause them to topple onto roadways and power lines.
Concerns forced officials to cancel a second shot clinic in Newland for Thursday. Those who had appointments were urged to come in on Wednesday or Friday.
The power situation will be watched carefully, said officials and if more adjustments are needed, they will be mad.
