Mecklenburg Co., other local vaccination appointments canceled, shipments delayed due to weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As inclement weather forces its way into the WBTV viewing area overnight, many vaccine clinics are canceling appointments scheduled for this week.
Health officials also are expecting vaccine shipment delays because of the weather.
Mecklenburg County Public Health and StarMed are canceling their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday.
County leaders said all first and second dose appointments at Bojangles’ Thursday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather. Health leaders are working to ensure those appointments are rescheduled as soon as possible.
Appointments Friday and Saturday at Bojangles will continue as scheduled. Health leaders will communicate any other updates.
Patients with appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 do not need to call Public Health or StarMed, they will be notified directly if their appointments have been impacted, and new appointments are guaranteed and will be provided.
Health officials say vaccine shipments will be delayed due to inclement weather, and they do not have an anticipated shipment arrival date.
Mecklenburg County says it will postpone some appointments and events until the shipments arrive and will notify patients directly if their appointment is impacted; new appointments are guaranteed and will be provided.
Other local counties have postponed vaccination clinics due to weather:
- Gaston County postponed Thursday’s clinic, rescheduled for next Friday
- Rowan County postpones Friday clinic, rescheduled for next Tuesday
- Avery County postpones Saturday’s clinic, rescheduled for next Saturday
- Alexander County postpones Thursday and Friday’s clinics, rescheduled for next Thursday and Friday
- Lancaster County postpones vaccine appointments for Wednesday through Friday. All appointment holders will receive a phone call notification of your appointment move. If your appointment is at the Lancaster Hospital or the Chester hospital, it will remain at the same appointment time, but will move to the following days: Wednesday appointments will now be on Monday, 2/22; Thursday appointments will now be on Tuesday, 2/23; Friday appointments will be on Wednesday, 2/24. All appointments that are currently scheduled for Wednesday - Friday at MUSC Health - Primary Care in Lancaster will move to the Lancaster hospital site at the same appointment time as follows: Wednesday appointments move to Monday of next week; Thursday appointments move to Tuesday of next week and Friday appointments move to Wednesday of next week.
