Winter storm brings ice to some areas, flooding risk to others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widespread winter storm plunged into the WBTV viewing area, making road conditions treacherous in some neighborhoods.
This storm will pack heavy rain, sleet and ice.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area, including Mecklenburg. Click here for the latest forecast.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday evening as wintry mix consisting of mostly freezing rain and sleet will impact communities mainly north of I-85.
- Freezing rain could create icy spots on surfaces and roadways. Some trees and power lines could also be impacted where temperatures fall to 32° or below throughout the day.
- Heavy pockets of scattered rain will also spread across the area through the day, albeit mainly south of I-85. Continuous downpours will leave some areas vulnerable to flash flooding through Friday morning.
Many schools in our area decided to close or delay class Thursday in anticipation of icy conditions.
VACCINE TEAM:
Winter weather is impacting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in our area. The counties of Avery, Alexander, Rowan, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Lancaster are postponing clinics due to the winter weather. Click here for more information.
The main threat of this storm will be freezing rain that will last into the day on Thursday before finally getting back above freezing in the afternoon. Rain freezing and becoming slick on roads, bridges and overpasses is a concern.
The Charlotte area will mainly see chilly rain. The foothills and mountains could get up to a half-inch of ice.
A major concern with this storm will be possible power outages, fallen trees, downed power lines and slippery roads.
Those who experience a power outage can reach out to Duke Energy for outage updates by texting OUT to 57801.
THURSDAY 11 A.M.
A winter weather threat is in place mainly along and north of I-40 now, but it will remain chilly and rainy south. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Alexander, Avery, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Rowan county.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Stanly County. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for the counties of Anson, Chesterfield and Lancaster.
THURSDAY 8:15 A.M.
The weather system is unfolding, with icing occurring on bridges and overpasses in places as close to Charlotte as Statesville. Charlotte is at 34-degrees and is not expected to dip below freezing, so icing is not a concern here. However, it’s a different story for our northern points. Sleet and pockets of freezing rain are likely in the mountain areas.
Al Conklin is breaking it all down:
THURSDAY 7:45 A.M.
A viewer sent the following pictures in appearing to show ice accumulation on trees and other surfaces in Cleveland, North Carolina.
THURSDAY 6:45 A.M.
Ice is beginning to accumulate in some places as steady rain continues as temperatures reach near freezing. In Huntersville, roads are wet but not icy, the Huntersville Fire Department tweeted. Traffic is flowing normally in the area.
THURSDAY 6 A.M.
The threat for serious ice is confined to neighborhoods along & north of I-40, where temperatures are close to or even a little below 32° this morning. Freezing rain is beginning to fall across our mountain area.
THURSDAY 5:30 A.M.
The WBTV First Alert weather team continues to track the most impactful winter storm of the season so far. A First Alert is in effect for the entire viewing area, but the impacts will vary depending on your locations.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday evening as wintry mix consisting of mostly freezing rain and sleet will impact communities mainly north of I-85.
- Freezing rain could create icy spots on surfaces and roadways. Some trees and power lines could also be impacted where temperatures fall to 32° or below throughout the day.
- Heavy pockets of scattered rain will also spread across the area through the day, albeit mainly south of I-85. Continuous downpours will leave some areas vulnerable to flash flooding through Friday morning.
THURSDAY, 4:30 A.M.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place in the following counties:
- Alexander
- Avery
- Ashe
- Burke
- Caldwell
- Catawba
- Iredell
- Rowan
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the following counties:
- Cabarrus
- Cleveland
- Gaston
- Lincoln
- Mecklenburg
- Stanly
A Flash Flood Watch (Mainly South U.S. 74 and East of I-77) is in place for Anson, Chesterfield and Lancaster County.
As of 4:30 a.m., Chester (SC) and Union (NC) are the only counties in the WBTV viewing without active weather alerts. York (SC) was no longer under a Winter Weather Advisory as of 4:45 a.m.
Winter Storm Warning – Until 7 p.m. Thursday
- Forecast: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch.
- Impacts: At least scattered power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult to nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory – Until 7 p.m. Thursday
- Forecast: Mostly rain, but freezing rain is possible. Total ice accumulation from trace amounts to up to two tenths of an inch.
- Impacts: Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Isolated damage to trees and power lines could result in sporadic power outages.
Flash Flood Watch – Through Friday morning
- Forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms will move into the region Thursday morning bringing heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. Additional rounds of heavy rain are possible later in the day and overnight.
- Impacts: Rises on streams and creeks may also lead to flash flooding. Rising floodwaters in low-lying areas.
WEDNESDAY, 6 P.M.
Overnight, precipitation will move in as rain first. It won’t take long before it turns to freezing rain for the mountains and foothills.
Hopefully, there will be some sleet mixed in at times. That would lower ice totals. However, the main threat seems to be freezing rain this time.
It will last into the day on Thursday before we finally make it (just barely) back above freezing in the afternoon. There should be nothing more than showers left around by Friday morning.
The Charlotte area will mainly see chilly rain from this event. Although, there could be a little sleet mixed in at times. Highs probably never make it out of the 30s.
The rain could be heavy at times, with most places picking up over an inch of additional rain. While winter weather doesn’t seem to be the biggest issue, there could certainly be a light glaze on the trees.
The foothills and mountains could pick up ¼-1/2″ of ice. That is when you see ice accumulating on trees and power lines.
There could also be slippery places on roads and especially bridges and overpasses. Falling trees and power lines aren’t just a problem as far as power outages are concerned. Remember – trees fall onto things.
The storm finally exits the Carolinas on Friday.
WEDNESDAY, 3:30 PM
Before any precipitation fell, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency in preparation for the winter weather.
The governor’s Executive Order allows for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities that have lost power. The governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.
State transportation workers have started brining major highways, bridges and overpasses in some areas.
As of 11 a.m., crews had placed nearly 30,000 gallons of brine on roads in the Triangle, Piedmont Triad, Charlotte area and mountains. Crews are loading trucks with salt and sand so deicing operations can start during the storm’s aftermath.
“This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” Cooper said. “People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties.”
