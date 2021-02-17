First Alert for an ice storm on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight, precipitation will move in as rain first.
It won’t take long before it turns to freezing rain for the mountains and foothills.
Hopefully, there will be some sleet mixed in at times.
That would lower ice totals. However, the main threat seems to be freezing rain this time.
It will last into the day on Thursday before we finally make it (just barely) back above freezing in the afternoon. There should be nothing more than showers left around by Friday morning.
The Charlotte area will mainly see chilly rain from this event.
Although, there could be a little sleet mixed in at times.
Highs probably never make it out of the 30s.
The rain could be heavy at times, with most places picking up over an inch of additional rain.
While winter weather doesn’t seem to be the biggest issue, there could certainly be a light glaze on the trees.
The foothills and mountains could pick up ¼-1/2″ of ice.
That is when you see ice accumulating on trees and power lines.
I can’t predict whether your power will go out, but it would be wise to be prepared for it.
There could also be slippery places on roads and especially bridges and overpasses.
Falling trees and power lines aren’t just a problem as far as power outages are concerned. Remember – trees fall onto things.
People walking and driving under trees could be at risk.
The storm finally exits the Carolinas on Friday. We could start the day with a few showers but we should end it with a little sun. Highs will reach the upper 40s so lots of melting will take place.
We know the drill. The Friday melting plus cold temperatures by Saturday morning could lead to icy roads.
The rest of Saturday looks good though. Highs will reach the upper 40s and it will be sunny. Sunday looks good too. Highs will reach the low 50s.
Next Monday will bring a little more rain but as of now, it looks like a mainly-rain event. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It is a whole week away but the models are currently predicting temperatures in the 60s by the middle of next week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
