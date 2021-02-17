City of Salisbury crews ready to tackle winter weather

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Rowan County under a Winter Storm Warning, crews in Salisbury are preparing equipment to keep the streets clear.
“Our biggest anticipated problem is that we suspect well have a lot of potential power outages and trees down,” said Chris Tester with the City of Salisbury. “When you get into ¼ inch range of ice you have a lot of limbs fall and trees fall, especially pine trees, and we anticipate that being the bigger issue than anything.”
The remainder of today will be calm and mild as highs reach towards the low 50s under increasing clouds,” said WBTV Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.” By contrast, Thursday will be gloomy and messy for most. It will also be quite cold as temperatures will linger in the 20s in the higher elevations and in the 30s in and around the Charlotte metro through the entire day.
Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s First Alert and its expected impact on your region:
- Mountains & Northern Foothills: Dusting of snow, mostly freezing rain, and sleet through from midnight through Thursday afternoon
- Southern Foothills: Mostly a wintry mix consisting of both sleet and freezing rain, ice will develop on surfaces overnight into the Thursday morning; rain will be more common than not Thursday afternoon
- Northern Piedmont: Light showers will transition to wintry mix consisting of both sleet and freezing rain, ice will develop on some roadways and on bridges and overpasses during the early and mid-morning hours, expect a changeover to mostly rain Thursday afternoon
- Charlotte & Southern Piedmont: Scattered showers develop around midnight with mainly sleet mixing in during the morning rush hour, ice may develop on some surfaces like bridges and overpasses shortly before or after daybreak, scattered showers will move through during the afternoon followed by a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening
“Now to the nitty-gritty details, ice accumulations of up to 1/2 inch are possible in the mountains and northern foothills with up to 1/4 inch between I-40 and I-85 with no more than 1/10 of an inch of ice expected in areas south/east of I-85,” Stacey said.
On top of the ice concern, heavy rainfall of one to two inches is forecast, so localized flooding on top of power outages and hazardous travel is also a concern.
The wet and wintry weather should taper off early Friday morning, but slick roads be a concern for morning commuters.
Today’s sunshine did provide one bit of optimism for Salisbury Chris Tester, he said it would help slow down the freezing on the roads.
“The road temperatures this morning, from talking to DOT, were somewhere around 31 degrees this morning, cold enough for something to stick this morning,” Tester said. “Fortunately we got a big, bright day of sun all day today which will help those things heat up which will take, it will require the roads to cool down a lot longer, so hopefully it will take longer for stuff to start sticking on the road, that’s what we’re anticipating.”
