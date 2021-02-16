VACCINE TEAM: Should you get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have an active case of shingles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Vaccine Team received several emails and calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and shingles. Several viewers wanted to know; “Can I get the vaccine if I have an active case of shingles?”
Dermatologist Dr. Gilly Munavalli, from Dermatology Laser and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, said about 50 percent of people over sixty are at risk of getting shingles, a viral infection that can cause a blistering and painful rash.
“If you have an active case of the shingles, you need to first treat the shingles,” Dr. Munavalli recommends.
“CDC guidance if you an infectious illness like shingles or the flu is to not have the vaccine when you’re sick. There is no data to support whether having current infections is going to change the efficacy of the vaccine, which is what we’re worried about,” Dr. Munavalli told me.
Dr. Munavalli recommends you get treatment for your shingles. Once you’re rash is no has blisters, wait two weeks before you get either of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He added that if you haven’t had shingles, and you want to get the covid vaccine, you should do so when it’s your turn. He added that you should wait until two weeks after you finish your covid shots and seriously consider getting the shingles vaccine.
