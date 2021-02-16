Driver killed in fiery Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County late Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on NC 18 near NC 10. Officials say a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 Freightliner box truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Luis Antonio Aguirre, 27 of Lincolnton.
The driver of the box truck was not hurt. The box truck was hauling tires which burned for an extended amount of time.
“The initial on-scene investigation indicates alcohol impairment and speeding on the part of the driver of the Chevrolet to be contributing circumstances,” troopers say.
The roadway was closed for four hours.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.