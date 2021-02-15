S.C. man arrested after 73-year-old grandmother found stabbed to death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Sunday in Chesterfield County, accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother.
The investigation began around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, when deputies responded to a home on Winburn Street, which is in Patrick, after family members of the victim requested a welfare check. When the deputies got to the home, they found 73-year-old Geraldine Sellers Marshall deceased from multiple stab wounds.
During the course of the investigation, deputies say they determined Marshall’s grandson, 30-year-old David Antonio Little Jr, was responsible.
Little was taken into custody and will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators say any possible motive for the crime is still unknown.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit who are all, along with the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, are investigating the incident.
