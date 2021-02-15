Rain chances linger for the start of the week, yet some dry days are ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will feature more of a mist, fog, or drizzle with low visibilities possible into early Monday morning.
Monday morning low temperatures are expected to stay above freezing with temperatures in the 30s from Boone to Charlotte.
President’s Day Monday will feature cloudy skies, with a few passing rain showers throughout the day, with high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, and around 40 degrees toward Boone.
Another round of widespread rain is expected to develop Monday evening into early Tuesday morning with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the lower 40s around Charlotte, and lower 30s around Boone.
Rain may end as a wintry mix to snow in the higher elevations of the mountains Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will feature clearing skies, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Dry and seasonably cool temperatures develop for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Another round of widespread rain is expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday with rain lingering into early Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-50s Wednesday through Friday.
Clearing skies are expected for Friday afternoon and the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Have a safe start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
