Muddy Sneakers relocates Piedmont office to Catawba College Center for the Environment

Cynthia Peedin, PNC Program Director of Muddy Sneakers, said, “Expanding the Muddy Sneakers program into the Piedmont region, and especially into Rowan County, has been a complete joy. Since we began here in 2016, we’ve been able to present science to students through the lens of a natural laboratory and make science relate to things they experience every day. We’ve built relationships with teachers and school administrators to better support their work in the classroom. We’ve also seen students continue to build, or even sometimes initiate, a connection to local lands that they may not have even realized were in their county.”