Man charged for armed robbery and firing at victims as they fled

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis arrested a man they say committed an armed robbery, then fired at the victims as they tried to get away.
Achazyah McCombs, 19, of the 170 block of Wetmore Road in Woodleaf was arrested Friday, charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
According to the report, on February 6, McCombs broke into a home located on the 4500 block of Nob Hill Drive in Kannapolis. His plan was to steal drugs and money. Armed with an AR-style rifle and handgun, he threatened three people in the home, then shot at them while they attempted to flee.
McCombs allegedly also shot into a two more occupied homes in the area. No injuries were reported.
McCombs was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.
