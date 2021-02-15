Heavy rain, thunderstorms swiftly move through Monday afternoon into tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavier downpours and scattered thunderstorms will spread across the area Monday evening last through early Tuesday morning.
This is mostly a rain event for the WBTV viewing area, and most communities should anticipate an inch of rainfall or little less over the next 24 hours before drier air moves in for a brief time. While a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out anywhere across the area tonight, the strongest wind gusts will be confined to the highest mountain peaks.
Widespread wet weather will keep temperature in 40s through Tuesday morning. But a modest warm up comes by the Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out near average in the mid 50s before under increasing sunshine. Dry conditions and bright skies will continue into the first part of the day Wednesday. But clouds will return by Wednesday evening in advance of the arrival our next weather maker.
This late week system will bring another round of heavy rain, strong to severe storms, and some mountain snow before it exits the region early Friday morning. The weather will be most impactful Thursday as current forecast models suggest most neighborhoods in and around Charlotte could end up with about an inch of rainfall. After reaching highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s Thursday due the prevalence of soggy conditions.
A prolonged period of drier air starts Friday and will last through the weekend. High pressure and clear skies will give way to high temperatures in the in the lower 50s and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
