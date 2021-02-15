Gardner-Webb ready to kick off the spring FCS football season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 13 days until the start of the spring football season for Gardner-Webb and they are ready to get the Tre Lamb era underway.
“Our guys are pumped,” said new head coach Tre Lamb.
Lamb is in his first head coaching position and while he would have preferred to play his first season back in the fall, moving this first season to the spring due to the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise.
“I think we have benefited probably as much as anyone from having time off to be able to do some things with our roster, kind of get our culture built from the ground up,” said coach. “We have been around each other a lot. I wouldn’t change these 13 months. I know we didn’t get to play, but I can tell you that we’ve grown as a program.”
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are picked to finish tied for last in this spring football season in the Big South Conference. Not a big surprise with a new head coach and a lot of new faces on this roster. It’s a building process, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any expectations.
“I expect us to compete and be pretty good, but at the same time, we haven’t played a game in 15 months,” said coach. “I tell our team, we’re trying to win the conference in the spring and this is not a rebuild. At the same time, in the back of my mind I know if there are some positive things this spring, that’s the foundation we are looking to build.”
There is one thing that could lead to the team being a surprise team out the gates. Their first four games of this 6 game regular season all take place in Boiling Springs.
“It’s set up for us right now,” said coach. “The ball is going to be in our court as we open up with 4 straight home games. We don’t have to travel up north until April. We don’t play at Monmouth. So we don’t have to deal with some of the extreme temperatures and weather conditions that some of these other schools are dealing with. Opening up with 4 games in North Carolina at home to start the season-- I can’t think of a better way to start off this era of Gardner-Webb football.”
The Runnin’ Bulldogs will start the season February 27th when they host Elon.
