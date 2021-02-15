FIRST ALERT: Two big rounds of rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll start President’s Day much like we ended Valentine’s Day: overcast, damp and cold. Rain and drizzle will be patchy and mostly on the light side through the midday hours before our next wave of low pressure throws widespread, heavier rain our way this evening.
There may even be a few thunder rumbles tonight. Temperatures today will only sluggishly rise into the mid 40s across the Piedmont with colder upper 30s – safely above freezing – in the mountains.
Rain will fall heavily at times tonight, adding up to about one inch and perhaps end as a light wintry mix in the higher elevations of the mountains before the storm pulls out quickly Tuesday morning.
Here’s the good news, the rain will be gone by daybreak Tuesday and the sun will return with afternoon temperatures jumping into the mid to upper 50s.
Dry and seasonably cool temperatures hold for Wednesday, with sunshine that will give way to increasing clouds and highs in the lower 50s.
Another round of widespread, heavy rain is forecast to return Wednesday night into Thursday before the storm pulls away early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop back to the chilly upper 40s in rain on Thursday before rising back above 50° with the return of sunshine Friday afternoon.
Even better, the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine both days with high temperatures holding in the seasonable 50s.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
