We could see the sun... by Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We aren’t done with the chilly, wet weather quite yet. A First Alert is in place through Tuesday morning. However, AFTER Tuesday morning, we do have a bit of a break that lasts into Wednesday.
We will remain gray and cool today. Highs will be in the low 40s with showers likely. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.
Monday will bring more showers with highs in the upper 40s.
Another round of heavy rain will move in during the evening and last into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low 40s so no winter weather is expected. That round of rain will move out during the morning. The First Alert is in effect through the morning commute before we dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s.
Wednesday will likely be the driest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s.
The last round of rain (this week, anyway) will move in Wednesday evening and last into Thursday. There could be some freezing rain for the higher elevations and even a few thunderstorms for everyone else. Highs will be in the low 50s.
That batch of rain will exit on Friday morning. After it moves out, it will clear the way for a nice Friday and weekend. Highs will range in the low to mid 50s.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.