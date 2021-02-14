16,000 second doses to be administered at this weekend’s vaccination clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the rainfall and gloomy weather, people drove through Charlotte Motor Speedway where they received their second COVID-19 on Saturday.
The vaccination event was in partnership with Atrium Health.
This weekend, 16,000 doses of the vaccine were to be administered to those who received the first dose three weeks ago at the Speedway.
“Just returned from the Charlotte Motor Speedway where my wife and I received our second vaccine,” Jeff Howell told WBTV. " We would like to thank all of the nurses and volunteers who were stuck in the cold rain to make this possible. Never seen anything anymore organized. Arrived for the appointment and were on the way home in 25 minutes.”
The clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue Sunday. Appointments were required.
“While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus,” Atrium Health said ni a statement.
These and an earlier mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium are part of a unique public-private partnership that includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The goal is to administer one million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.