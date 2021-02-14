Police: One killed at Hickory event center

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed in an early morning homicide at a Hickory event center.
Deputies responded to reports of a fight The Stump Event Center just after 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found a large crowd and two people had been shot.
Jordan Olajuwon Ramseur was pronounced dead on scene. The other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to help with crowd control and securing the scene.
The North Carolina SBI and Alcohol Law Enforcement Division will also be conducting investigations.
No charges have been filed yet.
