More rain chances bring more First Alerts into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will feature more of a mist, fog, or drizzle with low visibilities possible into early Sunday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, so some icy spots are possible for early Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 12 pm Sunday for Ashe and Watauga counties, and stretches north of I-40 across North Carolina.
After a cold and misty start to Sunday morning, more rain will be possible into Sunday afternoon, especially for areas along and east of I-85.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 40s around Charlotte to the upper 30s in the mountains.
A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning with low temperatures in the 30s, yet generally above freezing.
President’s Day Monday will feature more scattered rain showers with high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, with lower 40s toward Boone.
Another round of widespread rain is expected to develop Monday night into early Tuesday with some clearing skies expected for Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s.
Dry and seasonably cool temperatures develop for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Another round of rain is expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday with rain lingering into early Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-50s Wednesday through Friday.
Clearing skies are expected for Friday afternoon, with drier weather expected for next weekend with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Stay safe and warm!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
