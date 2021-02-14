2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lowcountry

By Laurel Mallory | February 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 5:17 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Saturday night in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

The quake hit at 8:03 p.m. in the northeast part of Summerville, near the Berkeley/Dorchester county line, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

It was recorded more than three miles underground.

An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.

Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.

