Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48

Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia head coach Tony Bennett calls a play during the game against North Carolina Saturday in Charlottesville. (Source: andrew shurtleff)
By Associated Press | February 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:31 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 9 Virginia took control early and beat North Carolina for the seventh consecutive time 60-48.

Sam Hauser added 17 points for 15-3 Virginia and Trey Murphy III had 12 as the ACC-leading Cavaliers won their fourth in a row.

The Cavaliers led 21-4 midway through the first half as the Tar Heels missed 13 of their first 15 shots.

North Carolina closed to within 27-18 by halftime, but never threatened. The Tar Heels finished just 2 for 16 from 3-point territory.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)