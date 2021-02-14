Cindric starts new season with big Xfinity win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway by mirror-driving over a two-lap overtime shootout.
Cindric is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and it was his first career victory at Daytona.
Cindric makes his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday for Team Penske.
Brett Moffitt was second and Harrison Burton third.
